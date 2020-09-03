Society The second phase of placing the monument: The helmet will be able to fit 50 people Setting up the monument to Stefan Nemanja, 23 meters high, which will embellish Sava Square in the future, started in mid-August. Source: B92 Thursday, September 3, 2020 | 17:21 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen, TV Prva

The big monument is made of bronze and cut into pieces, to make it easier to delivered to Serbia, where it will be put together again. The second part of the monument arrives today.

„The second phase of setting up the monument has just started and you are witnessing a truly historic event. The first out of four trucks has arrived and parts of fragments of a Byzantine helmet are being unloaded. In the first phase, we set up the sceptre, now in the second phase all parts of the helmet will be unloaded and inside begins the production of unique mosaics and reliefs, which represent parts of Stefan Nemanja’s life and history of Serbia“, said Deputy Mayor, Goran Vesić.



He used an exclusive opportunity to show what these mosaics will look like. They will look the same as in the Temple of Saint Sava, because all the frescoes there have painted with mosaics and that is what makes the Temple unique in the world.



"We will also have mosaics in the helmet. Fifty people can fit in the helmet and get acquainted with the history of Serbia. That is why this monument is so important and unique. You do not have a monument in the world with such a pedestal, they are mostly monolithic, and this one is in many ways absolutely unique."



The helmet weighs over six tons, and in total, when everything is finished, the weight of the entire sculpture will be about 72 tons, 23 meters above the ground and five meters underground, and it will be the largest monument in the Balkan.