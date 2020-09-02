Society No test nor quarantine: Serbian citizens can travel freely to these 18 countries While some countries are closing their borders, others are opening them, so without mandatory test or isolation, Serbian citizens can travel to 18 countries. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 2, 2020 | 18:12 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos / shibu7213.gmail.com

With the decision of Bulgarian Ministry of Health, Serbian citizens don’t need negative PCR test for coronavirus to enter that country. Until now, Serbian citizens had to have negative PCR test, not older than 72 hours, to enter Bulgaria, but that decision is annulled.

Bulgaria and Sudan have put us on the „green list“, but Egypt has made the rule that to enter this country you must have a negative PCR test.



"Citizens of Serbia can enter Egypt or transit without restrictions. Starting from September 1st, all travelers who are coming to Egypt need a negative PCR test, not older than 72 hours. The regime of entering with a mandatory negative test is applied to tourist destinations such as Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh, Taba, Marsa Alam, Mersa Matruh and is valid throughout Egypt", it is said on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.



Travels with restrictions also affect Serbia, whose citizens can travel to 18 countries without a mandatory PCR test, serological test or quarantine.



On the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was announced that citizens of Serbia can travel freely to Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Jamaica, Kongo, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Palau, Pakistan, San Marino, Turkey.