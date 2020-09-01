Society Brnabić: We won’t tolerate any violation of the measures in the next 2 weeks The PM Ana Brnabić congratulated students the beginning of the school year and pointed out that violation of the measures won’t be tolerated. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 19:36 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC

„I would like to thank everyone for the given trust. It is very important for the youngest students to go to school. The most important thing at the moment is to see how to follow the situation with the start of the school“, pointed out Brnabić.

„That’s why we had emergency meeting of Crisis Staff yesterday, because we have noticed some violation of the measures. Maybe we wouldn’t react so dramatically if it didn’t coincide with the start of the school. The whole month of August was directed to putting the situation under control before September 1st. In the next two weeks, we will have to isolate every case to see what effects will the start of the school give. We won’t tolerate any violation of the measures in the next two weeks“, said Brnabić.



She said that the easiest thing would be to close everything, but life must go on.



Asked if the children who were abroad should be in self-isolation for 10 days, the PM stated that Serbia isn’t in the state of emergency and that legally such recommendations cannot be an obligation, just recommendation.



„When we make a recommendation, treat it as an obligation, because legally it is impossible to do it as an obligation“, Brnabić told the citizens.



Asked if there are enough teaching and support staff in schools, she said that everything was taken into account and that the smallest details were taken into account in the planning.



She stated that talks were held with the unions, and that some were satisfied and some weren’t.



„I believe that we will do well. We’re thankful to all Serbian citizens, because majority of them follow the epidemiological measures, but we can’t let individual outbreaks to disrupt the situation“, pointed out Brnabić.