Society Kon: The situation is no longer an emergency Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff Predrag Kon stated today that the current epidemiological situation cannot be defined as an emergency. Source: B92, RTS, Tanjug Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | 20:30 Tweet Share Photo: Printscreen/TV Prva, archive

However, it is too early to say that every risk is over, he pointed out.

Kon said for RTS that although some local governments lifted the state of emergency, the measures that apply to the country still remain in those places.



„When it comes to opening cultural institutions, they will have to be ventilated regularly, disinfected at least once a day and the distance between visitors has to be at least 1.5 meters to the left, right, front and back. That’s 9 square meters per person“, stated Kon.



He said that the members of the ensemble have to be thoroughly checked to make sure they are healthy, and performances that have the least participants will be chosen to play.



„If masks are not worn, it will come to closing again, which primarly referes to cinemas.“



Talking about going to school, Kon stated that we should keep in mind that we are in a specific pandemic situation, which happens extremely rarely and that there should be an indulgent attitude towards the demands of the parents.



He pointed out that the decision on possible quarantine after returning from vacation cannot be made, as he said, hastily, but has to be well considered.