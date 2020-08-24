Society "It will stand on Sava Square for centuries“ Deputy mayor Goran Vesić said today that four more trucks with parts of the monument to Stefan Nemanja will arrive to Belgrade by the end of next week. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, August 24, 2020 | 15:16 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug, Nikola Anđić

„The first phase of placing the monument is successfully coming to an end. The monument is being placed by the masters from Russia, who came to Serbia on August 10th.“



The last two trucks with parts of the monument are expected around September 15th, when the sculptor Alexandr Rukavishnikov will come to Serbia to personally supervise the placement of the monument, stated Vesić.



Vesić estimated that setting up the monument to Stefan Nemanja, after 8 centuries, is correcting injustice and making history, because the monument will stand there for centuries.



He added that he wasn’t surprised by the attacks of „false Serbian elite“ aimed at the monument.



„They don’t mind the height of the monument, nor the appearance. They are bothered by just setting up the monument to Stefan Nemanja, because Serbia is strong and proud, and their ideology is for Serbia to be weak and to apologize to everone. So their hate towards the monument is ideological“, stated Vesić.



He pointed out that the majority of Serbian citizens support the installation of the monument to Stefan Nemanja, best to be seen through visits to Sava Square and the future Tesla Museum in the building of the old railway station.