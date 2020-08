Society Five died, 161 newly infected In the last 24 hours in Serbia, another 161 newly infected people were registered and five people died. Source: B92 Thursday, August 20, 2020 | 21:14 Tweet Share Foto: Ilustracija/EPA-EFE Sascha Steinbach

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the Batut Institute, there are 52 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout the country.



In the last 24 hours, 10.764 people were tested for coronavirus.