Society "Post-corona" time in Serbia; Difficult conditions and an unprecedented challenge The current composition of the cabinet of the Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, continues to perform tasks and prescribe measures. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 | 16:59 Tweet Share

While waiting for the formation of the new Government of Serbia, the current composition of the cabinet of the Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, continues to perform tasks and prescribe measures.

According to Tanjug, those measures are mostly related to the prevention of Covid19, but also financial help to the economy, because the preservation of jobs during the corona crisis is marked as one of the priorities.



After the expiration of the mandate, the Government couldn’t propose laws, but it could and did prescribe measures with regard to wearing masks, restricting the work of facilities, the number of people in them, the organisation of classes in schools...



The Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali, states that the period of coronavirus pandemic is probably one of the biggest challenges that Serbia has faced, and pointes out that a country’s strength is reflected in the way it reacts during the crisis.



Mali points out that there were possibilities of postponing taxes and contributions on salaries, which, according to his assessment, was a great relief for employers, and that way jobs were saved and the flexibility of the economy was preserved.



The potential has been created for banks to approve credits to economic entities under favorable conditions, and for the state to be the guarantor of those loans, says Mali.



„In the second half of the year, we’ll have to form a budget for the next year, so that is our priority now. In the Ministry of Finance, we have responsible and serious tasks, so there can be no mistakes“, says Mali.



The Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development, Mladen Šarčević, said for Tanjug that started tasks must be completed, regardless of who the new minister will be.