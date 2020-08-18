Society Kon: It’s not realistic Yesterday’s data, which shows that another 100 people were infected by coronavirus, is significant and encouraging, , stated doctor Predrag Kon. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 | 17:42 Tweet Share Photo: Printscreen/TV Prva

But, it’s not realistic, he added.

According to him, that number is not quite realistic, because on Sundays less people come in Covid ambulances.



Kon, who is the member of Crisis Staff, said for TV Prva that he expects the number of newly infected to be between 100 and 200.



„The virus is still present and it always looking for its way to another person, because it is its way of survival“, Kon said and pointed out the importance of wearing masks and keeping physical distance, because that gave results.



He emphasized that there is an increased virus activity in Europe and that it can also happen in Serbia.