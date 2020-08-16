Society 211 newly infected, four people died According to the latest data, 211 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, while four people died. Source: B92 Sunday, August 16, 2020 | 17:15 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Alex Grimm

In the last 24 hours, 6.559 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 73 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia.



1.897 people are currently hospitalized in Serbia.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic until today, 29.682 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Serbia.



Total death toll now reaches 674, and the mortality rate is 2.27 percent.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, a total of 804.568 people were tested for COVID-19.