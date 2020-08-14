Society RHMZ emergency warning for parts of Serbia - rainstorms, thunder and hail PHOTO The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute issued an emergency warning of heavy rains, thunder and hail. Source: B92 Friday, August 14, 2020 | 16:35 Tweet Share Foto: B92/ D.B.

"In the next hour (until 5 pm) in the area of the Podunavlje district (between Smederevska Palanka and Velika Plana) and the Zlatibor district (in the vicinity of Kosjerić), local heavy showers, thunderstorms and short-term occurrence of the hail is expected", it is stated.

Foto: Printscreen/RHMZ

Foto: Printscreen/RHMZ

RHMZ also warned of storms that will be in effect for Saturday, August 16.



"During the night in the north, and tomorrow in other parts as well, short-term weather storms are expected locally: heavy showers with a rainfall of more than 20 mm for a short period of time, thunderstorms, hail and stormy wind," the RHMZ website states.