RHMZ emergency warning for parts of Serbia - rainstorms, thunder and hail PHOTO
The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute issued an emergency warning of heavy rains, thunder and hail.Source: B92
"In the next hour (until 5 pm) in the area of the Podunavlje district (between Smederevska Palanka and Velika Plana) and the Zlatibor district (in the vicinity of Kosjerić), local heavy showers, thunderstorms and short-term occurrence of the hail is expected", it is stated.
RHMZ also warned of storms that will be in effect for Saturday, August 16.
"During the night in the north, and tomorrow in other parts as well, short-term weather storms are expected locally: heavy showers with a rainfall of more than 20 mm for a short period of time, thunderstorms, hail and stormy wind," the RHMZ website states.