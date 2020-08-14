Society Crisis Staff: In Serbia, 235 newly infected, four people died VIDEO In the last 24 hours, 235 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, while four people died Source: B92 Friday, August 14, 2020 | 15:35 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Tom Pennington

"The current epidemiological situation in Serbia can be marked as uncertain," said epidemiologist Dr. Branislav Tiodorovic.



In the far south, in the part of the municipalities of Bujanovac and Presevo, we have a slight growth in the population of the Albanian minority, which can turn into a larger increase in the number of patients, because they are treated in private clinics. They use the health care system when there are exclusively severe cases, and that is why the mortality rate is higher in those patients, Tiodorović said.



He drew the attention of those who are on summer vacations that the virus is still among us.



"We have to be ready for what awaits us by the end of the year."



About the PCR test, he says that they adhered to the prescribed criteria and explained that there are three zones, where the most critical is red.



"In the red zone, important for us, for example for Bulgaria, we are looking for a test, then Romania, which has the largest number of positive cases, North Macedonia."



There is a special interest for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo and Metohija, where there are many of our people, but we will make a decision on the introduction of measures in the coming days.



"For our citizens returning from those countries, we do not introduce any measures, counting on their self-awareness, to protect the health of themselves and their families and to call a doctor on time."



The tourist season is bad in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, so there is less chance of getting infected, Tiodorović explained. He notes that this is a dynamic process of monitoring the situation, on a daily basis.



"You are witnesses that, given the growing number of patients in the region, especially those which present tourist destinations, we are focused on those where our citizens go, they are now returning from there. We are recording a number of new patients from those individual countries," the provincial secretary of health Zoran Gojković said.

Printskrin B92

Regarding the USA, South America, everything will be monitored, Tiodorović pointed out.



"One big country like the United States has faced with an entirely different situation in New York or Arizona. However, we need to wait a while to have an insight into the situation. We do not have a large arrival from those countries, Asia and Africa. As for France, it is heading towards the blue zone. in the last 24 hours", Tiodorovic said.



It is very important that children go to school because of their development, Tiodorović pointed out. The role in the educational process is irreplaceable.



"Is it enough for just a parent to check on a child? Of course not"; he said, noting that in kindergartens, for example, they will be examined by a nurse, and that schools and teachers will be involved in risk monitoring.



"We can't prevent youngsters to hang out in the evening, we just have to create conditions so that they can respect prescribed measures. Just as we can't forbid people to go to our beautiful spa centers. Everyone is tired of this long epidemic. On the other hand, the health system is overstretched," Tiodorovic said.



"I said - why not organize cultural and artistic events, but the organizer should be held accountable for ensuring respect of the measures. This will raise people's morale."



"In connection with the transition of hospitals from COVID to non-COVID mode, various hospitals are in different modes of operation. We already have today that two COVID hospitals have discharged all COVID patients and are returning to the previous mode of operation. Many of the hospitals were not even included in the COVID regime, they continue to work as before. A large number of professional staff is necessary for the treatment of non-COVID patients, these people are extremely tired. As our influx of people into hospitals is decreasing, we have made recommendations for people to go to vacation," the provincial secretary Zoran Gojković stated.



That is why it is extremely important in the next two or three weeks, until school, to reduce the number of infected people, so that health workers can rest, Gojković added.



Tiodorović said that it is important that those involved in art and culture should be given a chance to preserve their physical health, and that is why it is important and possible to give a chance to organize such events.



He reiterated that the organizer must be the one to ensure that the measures are fully respected.



"When a person is given a chance to raise his spirit, there are better chances in his fighting the disease," Tiodorović mentioned.