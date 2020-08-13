Society Three people died, 247 newly infected In the last 24 hours, 247 people infected with coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, while three people died. Source: B92 Thursday, August 13, 2020 | 14:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

This is the lowest number of deaths within 24 hours from the coronavirus since June 27, when two people died.



There are a total of 78 patients on respirators.



A total of 780.097 people were tested in Serbia.



Total death toll since the beginning of the epidemic is 661.



The number of hospitalized patients in the last 24 hours is 208.



255 patients were discharged.



Currently, a total of 2.220 patients have been hospitalized.