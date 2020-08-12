Society In Serbia, 254 newly infected, six people died In the last 24 hours, another 254 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 | 15:33 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Francois Nel

Six more people died.



According to the data from the site Covid19.rs, the total number of registered cases is 28.751, while 770.997 got tested.



In the last 24 hours, 8.768 people were tested, out of which another 254 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed.



In the past day, six people died and a total of 658 patients died in Serbia as a result of COVID-19.



The mortality rate is 2.29 percent.



There are 2.454 patients in hospital, 87 are on respirators.