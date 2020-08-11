Society In Serbia, 235 newly infected, six people died In the last 24 hours, another 235 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 | 16:25 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Francois Nel

Six people died.



In the last 24 hours, 8.086 people were tested for coronavirus, 235 of them were positive, while, unfortunately, six people died.



According to the latest official data from the Ministry of Health, there are 91 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia, which is the lowest number since July 5 (81).



A total of 28.479 cases of infection were registered. A total of 762.229 were tested.



The mortality rate is 2.29 percent.