Society Five people died, 163 newly infected According to the latest information, another 163 cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia Source: B92 Monday, August 10, 2020 | 15:17 Illustracija: Getty images/Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer

Five people died in the same period.



There are 107 patients on the respirator.



Total number of tested cases is 754.143, while there are 28.262 registered cases.



In the last 24 hours, 6.819 people were tested, and 163 cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed.



So far, 64 people have died from coronavirus in Serbia as a result of coronavirus infection.



The mortality rate is 2.29 percent.