Huge crowd in front of the "Torlak" Institute, queues from 4.30 am this morning PHOTO A huge line of citizens waiting for PCR testing was formed this morning in front of the Institute for Vaccines and Serums "Torlak" in Belgrade Source: Tanjug Monday, August 10, 2020 | 11:28

As early as around 4.30, the most persistent arrived to take their seats, in order to be among the first when the doors of the laboratory open at eight o'clock.



Citizens from all parts of Serbia are waiting in the queue, but there are also those who arrived from Macedonia, Republika Srpska. The reason for that lies in the fact that there is no possibility to schedule testing in Torlak, and the results are obtained on the same day.



Slobodan Bugarski from Belgrade, who is traveling to Moscow tonight, was among the first to arrive in front of Torlak this morning at around 4.30. He says that he knew that there were big crowds, but that he chose this institution because there are no appointments and the results arrive on the same day.



He did a PCR test on Saturday, but he did not calculate well, so by the time he arrives in Moscow, the test will be older than 72 hours, so he started repeating the test early this morning. He paid 6.000 dinars for the second time, and stood in line again.



Milorad Pajić and two other friends left Svilajnac for Belgrade last night due to testing. They travel to Austria and need a negative PCR test or to be quarantined for 10 days.



"We are waiting in line from half past four. We chose ''Torlak '' because there are no appointments here and the results are obtained on the same day, which suits us because of the trip. If we decide to travel without a test to Austria, we would have to spend 10 days in quarantine or to pay for testing, which costs from 140 to 190 euros there", Pajic told Tanjug.



Miljan Bodzic will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. He says that he knew that there were huge crowds in "Torlak", but that the results were obtained the fastest, and that is why he decided to perform test in that institution.



"I know that the results are obtained here the fastest. I was guided by the logic that it is better to wait early in the morning in a more pleasant weather for three or four hours, than to wait during the day when the heat is higher. I came early and made sure to do the test because I heard that on Friday the testing was done only until 11 o'clock", Miljan said.



He states that a PCR test from the country from which he travels is obligatory for the UAE, but also that a new test is done when he arrives at his destination. Testing is free in the UAE for those who have a work permit and who travel for work.



Nenad Lukić from Srebrenica is traveling to Moscow tonight. Asked why he did not do the testing in Republika Srpska, Lukić said that he had been in Belgrade for the last few days, and that is why he decided for "Torlak".



"I knew it was crowded in 'Torlak', a friend who had already gone to Moscow told me. He came at five and was 260th in a row, I came earlier at 4.30 and I'm 16th in a row. Tonight I travel to Istanbul, and then to Moscow", Lukić stated.



For citizens of Serbia, PCR testing on request costs 6.000 dinars, and for foreigners 120 euros. Lukic is dissatisfied with the fact that the citizens of Republika Srpska are charged 120 euros for testing as foreigners, because, as he says, they are the same people, only on the other side of the Drina.



We also saw a family with three children from Gevgelija, Macedonia, traveling to Germany, but they were not in the mood to talk to journalists.

