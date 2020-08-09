Society 0

236 newly infected in Serbia, nine people died

In the last 24 hours, 6.251 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 236 of them were positive, or 3.77 percent, and unfortunately nine people died.

Ilustracija: Getty images/Francois Nel
According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 106 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia.

Despite the calming of the situation and the smaller number of patients, the authorities have made it clear that they are not yet thinking about easing the restrictive measures, and that they are paying the greatest attention to the start of the new school year.

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon pointed out at the Crisis Staff conference that these are still high numbers, and the situation is uncertain.

