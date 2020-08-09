Society 1

A baby from Vranje inherited mother's antibodies

The baby, whose mother M. J. defeated coronavirus just days before birth at a hospital in Vranje, tested negative for COVID-19, but tests showed antibodies.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Depositphotos / angellodeco
Foto: Depositphotos / angellodeco

"The baby most likely inherited mother's antibodies. In babies of that age, things are viewed from that angle. There are many enigmas about COVID-19 and pregnancy, as well as the postpartum period and breastfeeding. We try to look at each case individually and most importantly, mothers and babies will be fine", the head of the Vranje Gynecology Gordana Djordjevic said.

The mother was infected in the ninth month of pregnancy, but she had no symptoms, while her husband fell ill before her and managed to beat the virus.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

Society

236 newly infected in Serbia, nine people died

In the last 24 hours, 6.251 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 236 of them were positive, or 3.77 percent, and unfortunately nine people died.

Society Sunday, August 9, 2020 15:15 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Getty images/Francois Nel
page 1 of 35 go to page