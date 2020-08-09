Society A baby from Vranje inherited mother's antibodies The baby, whose mother M. J. defeated coronavirus just days before birth at a hospital in Vranje, tested negative for COVID-19, but tests showed antibodies. Source: Tanjug Sunday, August 9, 2020 | 09:51 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos / angellodeco

"The baby most likely inherited mother's antibodies. In babies of that age, things are viewed from that angle. There are many enigmas about COVID-19 and pregnancy, as well as the postpartum period and breastfeeding. We try to look at each case individually and most importantly, mothers and babies will be fine", the head of the Vranje Gynecology Gordana Djordjevic said.



The mother was infected in the ninth month of pregnancy, but she had no symptoms, while her husband fell ill before her and managed to beat the virus.