Juric: Another pedophile fell in Novi Sad today

The founder of the "Tijana Jurić" Foundation, Igor Jurić, announced that a pedophile was arrested in Novi Sad today

Source: B92
Screenshot/TV Prva
"There is no money that can replace the feeling when you snatch a child from the hands of a pedophile and thus save a chikd, bring him/her back to life and family, and put the villain behind bars. Another pedophile fell in Novi Sad today. The others will follow," he wrote on his Facebook profile.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet confirmed Jurić's allegations.

