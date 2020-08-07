Society Juric: Another pedophile fell in Novi Sad today The founder of the "Tijana Jurić" Foundation, Igor Jurić, announced that a pedophile was arrested in Novi Sad today Source: B92 Friday, August 7, 2020 | 21:10 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

"There is no money that can replace the feeling when you snatch a child from the hands of a pedophile and thus save a chikd, bring him/her back to life and family, and put the villain behind bars. Another pedophile fell in Novi Sad today. The others will follow," he wrote on his Facebook profile.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet confirmed Jurić's allegations.