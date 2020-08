Society Five more people died, 276 newly infected According to the latest information, 276 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Serbia as of 3 pm, and five people died. Source: B92 Friday, August 7, 2020 | 15:07 Tweet Share Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

Thus, the total number of registered cases increased to 27.608.



In the last 24 hours, 9.922 people were tested, and a total of 733.059 people.



The death toll stands at 626, while there are presently 118 patients on the respirator.