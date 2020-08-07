Society "Nestorovic withdrew due to pressure and terrible insults" Dr Branimir Nestorović withdrew due to personal pressure, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić announced this morning Source: B92 Friday, August 7, 2020 | 12:42 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/bs

"The doctor withdrew due to exerting personal pressure on him, along with terrible insults directed at him," she says.



Commenting on the doctors' appeal for the change of the Crisis Staff, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, stated that "she received the answer to her offer to meet with their representatives that she should talk to each of the 2.800 signatories individually."



"That shows the seriousness of that appeal. When they don't have representatives, I don't know who wrote this response," she said, adding that it would take her six months to talk to 2.800 people.



Being hosted on "Happy" television, Brnabić said that she was "ready to talk to anyone, because she is sure of what the Government is doing", as well as that she is "extremely satisfied with the work of the Crisis Staff".