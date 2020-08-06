Society Today's Crisis Staff conference canceled, Vučić's address tomorrow at 11 o'clock The press conference of the COVID-19 Infection Disease Crisis Response Team will not be held today Source: B92 Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 14:20 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/macor

The latest data on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Serbia on this day will be published on the website www.covid19.rs, according to an official government statement.



The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will hold a press conference tomorrow, Office for Media of the President of the Republic has announced.



The press conference will be held at 11 am in the building of the General Secretariat of the President on Andrićev venac.



It was announced that the conference will be attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Branislav Nedimović and the Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar.