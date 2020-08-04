Society Kon: The youngest can spend maximum four classes ih school Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff Predrag Kon says that the number of people, carriers of COVID-19 decreases, as well as the number of hospitalized. Source: RTS Wednesday, August 5, 2020 | 12:19 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

He confirms that this does not prove that the virus is weak, but that people are adhering to the measures.



Speaking about the epidemiological situation in Serbia, Predrag Kon said that the potential for transmitting the virus is decreasing.



"The number of those who can transmit the virus is significantly decreasing. The number of those who are in hospitals is lower, which all indicates that a very unstable and very unfavorable situation gradually improves, but it is far from being able to say that it is stable, especially when it comes to Belgrade and big cities", Kon points out.



He confirms that this does not prove that the virus is weak, but that people are adhering to the measures.



"It is clear here that, after the introduction of mandatory use of masks and very strict respect for distance and what we are constantly talking about - hand washing and disinfection, flattening of the curve has occurred, and now the curve has been lowered," says Kon.



Overall, there is a gradual drop in the activity of the virus on the territory of Serbia, which is being brought under control, Kon adds, noting that he is very careful in any statements because there is an immediate loss of attention.



"We have young people who don't like to listen very much. Mostly young people have a strong frequency of contacts and they get infected, and older people get sick accidentally by coming into contact with them," Kon explains.



Asked about the return of COVID hospitals to normal operation, Kon stated that, according to what he knows, there will be no complete abolition, as was the case before, but there will be parts that will serve for COVID patients.

"The choice of teaching model is left to schools"

As for the beginning of the school year, he states that the Crisis Staff received teaching models from the Ministry of Education, which are special for primary and secondary schools.



"It is still up to the individual school itself and the selection of the appropriate model to the principals, teachers' councils, school management, and then the parents to agree together which model is the most acceptable," Kon says.



What is medically justified to mention, as he pointed out, is that from the first to the fourth grade, it can be a maximum of four classes per day, while the class will be cut down to 30-35 minutes.