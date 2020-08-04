Society "All measures remain in force" VIDEO Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević said the number of patients was reduced and there was less pressure on the health system, with 287 newly infected and seven dead. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 4, 2020 | 15:59 Tweet Share Printkrin B92 TV

Seven people died as a result of infection with coronavirus. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 so far is 605.



9.590 people were tested. The total number of tested exceeded 700.000 and is now 703.246.



There are 143 patients on the respirator.



3.430 of them are being treated in hospitals.



There are now eight children in the Dragiša Mišović Clinical and Hospital Center, four women in gynecology, one child in the KC Niš, and two children in the Hospital in Šabac.

However, she noted that all measures remain in force.



"We experienced a slight growth in Subotica, but more and more cities do not have a single patient," she said. The largest number of infected people is still in Belgrade and Novi Sad. In recent weeks, we have seen a shift in the age distribution towards older groups", she said. Those over 65 prevail.



"If the older segment of the population gets sick, the chances of complications are higher," she reminds.



No vaccine has been made yet and could not be applied in the near future, Kisić Tepavčević pointed out.



We all hope, the whole world, that a vaccine is possible to provide by the end of the year, she said, adding: "But at this moment we cannot say that it is something certain. Hopes are being placed in two to three pharmaceutical companies."