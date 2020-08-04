Society "It was an ethnic cleansing of Serbs and Milosevic cannot change that fact" The "Storm" was an ethnic cleansing of Serbs, and the presence of Boris Milosevic cannot change that, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, stated today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 4, 2020 | 10:56 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna

"As for whether Milosevic's presence at the commemoration will legitimize that operation, nothing can legitimize it. The fact is that 250.000 Serbs were expelled, more than 2.000 killed. The Serbs went through a terrible suffering. Every year when you hear someone from that refugee line, you cry every time ", Brnabić said for TV Pink.



She added that the Brioni dossiers, i.e. transcripts, state that the then President of Croatia, Franjo Tudjman, said that the goal of the operation was to create an ethnically pure Croatia, and reiterated that there was nothing anyone could do to challenge it and say that it was not ethnic cleansing.



Brnabic also mentioned that as the Prime Minister of Serbia, it is difficult for her to strongly criticize the moves of the representatives of Serbs in Croatia, stating that she learned from Aleksandar Vucic that Serbs should always be given the greatest possible support, because there can be no lack of unity in the Serbian people no matter where they live, but pointed out that she could not support Milosevic's decision to attend the commemoration of the operation "Storm".



"We cannot support this, but I would not use this opportunity to condemn a man, I believe that this is not the easiest thing for him to do", Brnabić said.