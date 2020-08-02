Society 0

Eight people died of coronavirus, 311 newly infected

In the last 24 hours, eight people died in Serbia as a result of coronavirus infection, and 311 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered

Source: B92
Illustracija: Getty images/Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer
Illustracija: Getty images/Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer

4,196 people were hospitalized, of which 146 were on respirators.

In the past 24 hours, 8.395 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, said the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, and since the beginning of the epidemic, 686.488.

So far, 590 people have died from COVID-19 in Serbia, and the mortality rate is 2.25 percent.

The total number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Serbia is 26.193, according to the website covid19.rs.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Charles Krupa
