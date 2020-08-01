Society 9 people died, 330 newly infected According to the latest data, nine more people died in Serbia as a result of coronavirus infection, while 330 new cases of infection were confirmed. Source: B92 Saturday, August 1, 2020 | 16:16 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Charles Krupa

There are 159 people on respirators.



4.256 patients were hospitalized.



In the last 24 hours, 9.109 people were tested, and 678.093 since the beginning of the epidemic.



The death rate, according to the latest data, is 2.25 percent, and a total of 582 coronavirus victims were recorded.



The total number of registered cases of COVID-19 in Serbia is 25.882.