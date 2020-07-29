Society New restrictions introduced in Belgrade - no more parties on the floating river clubs The latest measure recently came from the Port Authority of Belgrade, after meetings, consultations and recommendations with health workers, as media report. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | 22:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/devteev

Among other things, it bans parties and all other celebrations on ships, boats and all types of floating objects, "Blic" reports.



"Shipping companies, ship captains, vessel masters, river transport and water management companies, competent bodies and organizations, boat moorings and nautical clubs, boat owners, other participants in navigation as well as all interested persons in the territory of the Republic of Serbia are informed that they are obliged to adhere to all measures to prevent the occurrence, spread and suppression of the infectious disease COVID-19 and protection against that disease.



Measures prescribed by the Law on Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases, the Law on Health Protection, the Law on Public Health, as well as other measures imposed by the nature of the disease in accordance with the current epidemiological situation and all recommendations of the RS Crisis Staff should be applied.



In addition, it is forbidden to organize parties, celebrations and the like on ships, boats and floating objects, it is allowed to sail in a boat, taking care to ensure a distance between people on the boat of two meters.



Any violation of the provisions of this announcement pertaining to boats will be considered a violation in inland navigation and will be punished in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Navigation and Ports on Inland Waters", reads, among other things, the statement issued in July this year.