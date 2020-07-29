Society How will the school year look like? High school students without the autumn break The Ministry of Education has issued a school curriculum for the next year, stipulating that primary school students have 4 holidays, secondary schools only 3. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | 17:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ archideaphoto

Elementary students will have autumn, winter, spring and summer holiday, while high school students will have winter, spring and summer vacations.



The first semester for elementary school students begins on Tuesday, September 1, and ends on January 29, while the second semester begins on Wednesday, February 17, and ends for eighth grade students on Friday, June 4, and for first to seventh grade students - on 18 June.



The autumn break begins on Wednesday, November 11 and ends on Friday, November 13, but with the weekend, the vacation will last for five days, until Monday, November 16.



Winter break, as in previous years, will be divided into two parts. The first part starts on Thursday, December 31, 2020, and ends on Friday, January 8, so the first working day will be January 11.



The second part of the winter break begins on Monday, February 1, and ends on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



The spring break starts on Friday, April 30, and ends on Friday, May 7, so the elementary school students will have a ten-day break on the weekends. This holiday will include Easter and May Day as public holidays.



Eighth grade students will take the trial final exam on March 26 and 27 (Friday and Saturday), and the final exam will be held on June 21, 22 and 23.

High school students without fall break

High school students will not have the fall break. The winter break will also be divided into two parts. The first part begins on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and ends on Friday, January 8, and the second part begins on February 1 and ends on Friday, February 12.



The spring break for high school students begins on Friday, April 30, and ends on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.



The school celebrates the Day of Remembrance of Serbian Victims in the Second World War on October 21, Saint Sava on January 27, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust, Genocide and Other Victims of Fascism in the Second World War on April 22, Victory Day on May 9 and Vidovdan on June 28, when the distribution of school books is in primary schools.



Saint Sava and Vidovdan are celebrated on working days, without holding classes, and other holidays are school days, except when they fall on a Sunday.



Students and employees of the school have the right not to work on the first day of baptism, members of the Islamic community on the first day of Eid al-Fitr and on the first day of Eid al-Adha, and members of the Jewish community on the first day of Yom Kippur.