Society Kon: Too many people are getting infected Epidemiologist Predrag Kon believes that despite the smaller number of registered cases than in previous days, too many people are still getting infected. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | 11:26 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

Being hosted on the RTS show "Oko", Kon emphasized the importance of respecting the prescribed rules, which people do not adhere to until they see someone who is ill, and announced that there should be no restrictive measures, RTS reported last night.



Kon said that in addition to the number of infected people, other parameters are also monitored, such as the number of people reported to the COVID ambulance.



He pointed out that there could be talk of flattening the curve, if the number of patients in hospitals decreases everywhere, but that large places, such as Belgrade, are difficult to control.



In big cities, one incident is enough for the virus to spread, Kon explained, if the virus is strong and if it encounters a sensitive group, which is possible in any collective.



Speaking about the measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, Kon said that there should be no significant restrictions.



"There should be no restrictive measures, we should monitor the situation, but not in a way that completely overwhelms us, because we will have to live with the virus until the vaccine, which we will still be waiting for," Kon said.



In this regard, Kon stressed the importance of respecting the measures in force, as well as controlling their implementation, and said that people do not pay attention to these rules until someone gets sick.



"Unfortunately, until the population sees someone sick, the measures are not respected. I am not for punishment, but for control. The inspection must come out, and if it cannot collect the fine, then it is unacceptable. It is frustrating for me that as soon as we mention good news, we immediately see non-compliance with the measures", Kon added.



Commenting on the past period, when the epidemic calmed down after the spring peak, and then there was a sharp increase in the number of patients, he said that this situation was a consequence of excessive relaxation.



"It is clear that there has been excessive relaxation. Our behavior directly affects the transmission of the virus. In our country, the easing of measures began on April 27. The economy directly affects decision-making, as well as various events such as elections, matches. When the issue of accountability is concerned, of course, was non-compliance was present at all levels", Kon said.



He also referred to various resistances and mistrust regarding the pandemic, which is a completely new experience for the whole world.



In that context, he commented on the resistance to wearing masks and vaccinations.



"The question is why there was resistance to wearing masks, and now it is clear that they have an effect. The big question is whether it is necessary to wear masks outside as well. In the fall with a cold, a new wave can be expected without the vaccine, and I don't expect it to be found this year. Of course I'm worried when I see people's distrust, but in the end, some research says that half of the people would be ready to receive the vaccine, and that's quite enough," Kon concluded.