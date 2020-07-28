Society Today 379 tested positive for COVID-19, 8 people died According to the latest data, 379 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia in the last 24 hours, out of 9.817 tested. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 28, 2020 | 17:17 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Christopher Furlong

Eight people died, bringing total death toll to 551.



There are 156 patients on respirators, out of 4.531 hospitalized.



A total of 641.091 people have been tested since the beginning of the epidemic.



When it comes to children, nine children were hospitalized in KBC "Dragisa Misovic", while 6 of them are in KC Nis, and 3 in Sabac.



Both children and pregnant women, six of them, are stable.