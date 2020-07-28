Society 0

Today 379 tested positive for COVID-19, 8 people died

According to the latest data, 379 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia in the last 24 hours, out of 9.817 tested.

Ilustracija: Getty images/Christopher Furlong
Eight people died, bringing total death toll to 551.

There are 156 patients on respirators, out of 4.531 hospitalized.

A total of 641.091 people have been tested since the beginning of the epidemic.

When it comes to children, nine children were hospitalized in KBC "Dragisa Misovic", while 6 of them are in KC Nis, and 3 in Sabac.

Both children and pregnant women, six of them, are stable.

