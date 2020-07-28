Society Loncar held an informal meeting; "We have a specific and unique personal traits" Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar, organized an informal meeting with the health workers of the COVID Hospital KBC Zvezdara and the General Hospital Pancevo. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 28, 2020 | 14:24 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ANDRIJA VUKELIC

They all appealed to the citizens to respect the protection measures and help those who work every day in the red zones, on the front lines, combating coronavirus and in difficult conditions, fighting for the health and life of every patient.



The capacities of the COVID center of KBC Zvezdara are over 400 beds, and in a more than three months period, as the pulmonologist and one of the coordinators of the COVID hospital in that health institution, Natasa Petrovic Stanojevic, said, 2.100 patients with COVID-19 infection passed through that hospital.



Dr Petrovic Stanojevic pointed out that there were about 900 patients in the first wave, and now twice as many in a shorter period of time.



She appealed to the citizens to help health workers, so that they would be able to help everyone, respecting protection measures, because, as she says, that is the only way for us all to get out of this together.



At this moment, there are about 300 patients in the KBC Zvezdara, and Dr Petrovic Stanojevic says that the first outbreak was incredible and that it happened that about 150 people were taken care of in one shift.



Now it has stabilized for a while, says the doctor and explains that it has stabilized in terms of equalizing the number of admitted and discharged patients, but they must always be ready to help other colleagues from other centers, both in Belgrade and in the interior of Serbia.



"We possess a specific personality structure, we earn money in a strange way to pay for electricity and telephone bills. We work with people and save lives. It's something that some other people can't understand, and that's our calling," she said.



She adds that none of them signed to "get in the rubber suit", nor did any of them want to be exposed to a deadly infection.



"It would be completely irrelevant to say that we were not distraught with fear at first because it was completely new to all of us, but believe me, all my colleagues, doctors, medical technicians, nurses, support staff, they all put fears aside and allowed us to help these people. These people don't know us, our patients know us by voice and eyes," she said.



During the epidemic, medical workers have the right to seven days of rest, Dr Petrovic Stanojevic said, but that is not a problem for them, that is, they will rest, as she says, when they can.



"But we are also human beings, if you want us to last, to treat you for another month, be wise, help us, is it hard to put on a mask when you go inside, don't complain that the mask suffocates you, the mask can't suffocate you anymore than medical workers every day", the doctor told the citizens.



The head nurse of KBC Zvezdara, Radmila Resimic, stated that it is very difficult to work in the red zones, but she emphasized that everyone, from the medical and even non-medical staff, works very dedicatedly to help all patients.



"Believe me, it is difficult to work for eight hours under such conditions, but no one complains," she said, adding that those who work in intensive care, which is perhaps the most difficult unit, refused and said when they were offered a vacation to leave them to go last.



Clinical doctor Mirjana Karlicic from OB Pancevo said that the hospital participated in the treatment of COVID patients in both waves and emphasized that she was lucky enough to learn from the elderly and more experienced as a young doctor and help citizens recover.



At this moment, as she said, there are 101 patients in that health institution, four of them on a respirator, who are now mostly from southern Banat.



"For me, this is a great challenge, but also a great happiness that I can participate and help my people," Dr Karlicic said.



Maja Reljic, a nurse in the emergency department at the hospital in Pancevo, said that a large number of patients from all over Serbia were hospitalized in that health institution in the first wave.



"Almost without a break, we fight and treat patients outside the COVID zone as well. All urgent conditions and operations, as well as difficult conditions outside the COVID, we fight for every patient equally," Reljic said.



At the beginning, she was afraid, like everyone else, but she pointed out that she was honored to fight for people's lives and health.



"I think that the citizens in the second wave are more irresponsible and I think that the situation would be much better if people adhered to all measures," she said.



Minister Loncar thanked all health workers, emphasizing that they are the heroes of our time, and appealed to everyone to be united and give support to those people who have been on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus since the beginning of the crisis.



As he says, the most important thing is to hear them who come from intensive care, respiratory centers, from the ward where COVID patients are treated.



The president of the branch union of health and social protection "Nezavisnost", Zoran Ilic, announced that he would follow the development and directions of reforms in the health system and said that a set of assistance to health employees was being prepared.



Their request will be that 10 percent of the salary be transferred to the constant labor cost, he said, adding that they hope that all employees in health care will also receive incentives, especially those who work in COVID hospitals.



The director of the Medical Chamber of Serbia, Dr Milan Dinic, thanked all health workers who work with COVID patients, stating that thanks to them, the reputation of the medical profession has never been at a higher level.



As he said, from now on, the focus of the Medical Chamber will be to remember the faces and names of those who fought for the health and lives of patients, so that their names could be inscribed in golden letters in the book of the Chamber.