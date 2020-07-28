Society Nis: After giving birth, a pregnant woman passed away, a baby in a stable condition Doctors of the Clinical Center in Nis last night delivered a baby of a pregnant woman, suspected of being infected with coronavirus, who was on respirator. Source: Blic, Tanjug Tuesday, July 28, 2020 | 11:29 Tweet Share

As it was said, the baby survived and is in a stable condition.



After arriving at the Nis Clinical Center, the deceased woman was at the pulmonology clinic, and after that, due to complications, she was transferred to intensive care unit, where she was on a respirator.



The head of the Clinic for Anesthesia and Intensive Care of the Clinical Center Nis, Radmilo Jankovic, said that in the last 24 hours, there was a progressive deterioration in the health condition of the pregnant woman.



He says that the multidisciplinary team of doctors decided to perform the delivery by caesarean section, that resuscitation was performed on several occasions, but that the mother, unfortunately, passed away.



The baby was born in the 26th week of gestation.



The director of the Clinic for Pediatric Surgery and Orthopedics, Andjelka Slavkovic, stated that the boy was born last night at around 8 pm by caesarean section, that he weighed 900 grams and that he was on mechanical ventilation.



The child's life is not threatened.



The pregnant woman arrived at the Nis hospital with symptoms of coronavirus infection on July 3, and has been on a respirator since July 18.



She was tested for the corona virus several times, but each time the test proved negative.



A 27-year-old mother from the vicinity of Nis, who was also on a respirator at the Nis Clinical Center, also died on July 21, the day after her baby died shortly after the caesarean section.