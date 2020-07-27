Society Loncar: All people inquire about the date when this will end Compared to last week, the number of examinations and admissions to COVID hospitals has been reduced, Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar, said today. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 27, 2020 | 14:31 Tweet Share TANJUG/ NIKOLA ANÐIC

According to him, the number of control tests is now growing.



"COVID-dispensaries are still working, but the number of check-ups is growing, those patients who come for check-ups and have to be followed until further notice," Loncar said in a statement to reporters.



He held a meeting with the directors of COVID-hospitals today, after which he added that the largest number of newly infected people was recorded yesterday, but also the largest number of those tested.



At the moment, there are enough beds in COVID hospitals in Belgrade, and as the Minister stated, today a number of patients from Pozarevac and Kraljevo will be transferred to the capital, in order to free up capacities in those cities as well.



New agreements have been made for Leskovac, Petrovac na Mlavi and other places where patients with COVID symptoms appear in nursing homes or some other organizations.



"Today, at the Crisis Staff in Nis, the topic will be the village of Knez, it is a hospital that was in function, but now it is not, and there will be talk about investing and preparing for the fall, because with smaller investments, there can be a serious additional capacity of 400 beds", Loncar said.



As he says, the hospitals that are being built in Belgrade and Krusevac with 1.500 beds show that the capacities for the fall are being seriously considered.



The Minister appealed to all citizens to be responsible and adhere to the prescribed protection measures, because the situation with the coronavirus will calm down only in that case.



"Everyone keeps inquiring about the date when this will stop, that date does not exist. We must be responsible, not expect someone to solve this with a magic wand. This will pass and we will be better only if we respect the measures. Only then we can have a better result, and our goal is to reach zero or a small number of infected people on a daily basis", Loncar said.



He points out that we have to live with this coronavirus until a safe vaccine appears, which is the only one that can solve it.



"The virus does not react to temperatures or any other things, everyone had the opinion on this, including the world's most eminent experts, but it turned out that we cannot rely on it. What we know is that the measure - masks, distance, give results," Loncar said and called on everyone to adhere to the introduced measures.



He appealed for unity and support for health workers.