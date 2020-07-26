Society The highest number of infected since the start of the epidemic - 467, 8 people died Over the last 24 hours, 467 newly infected confirmed, a record number since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in our country. Eight people died. Source: B92 Sunday, July 26, 2020 | 16:50 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Francois Nel

10.381 people had been tested over the previous 24 hours, including 467 who tested positive.



The total number of people tested stands at 621.714 with 23.730 confirmed cases, including 4.568 active cases.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, there are 169 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia.