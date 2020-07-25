Society Today, 411 new cases of coronavirus infection, while 8 people died In the last 24 hours, 411 people were positive for COVID-19, and 8 people died from the consequences of the coronavirus infection. Source: B92 Saturday, July 25, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JAROSLAV PAP/bs

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, eight people died, bringing the total number of deaths to 526.



The total number of people tested currently stands at 611.333 with 23.263 confirmed cases, out of which 9.349 people had been tested over the previous 24 hours.



There are 4.544 active cases, including 170 patients on respirators in hospitals across the country.