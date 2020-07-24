Society Today, 409 newly infected, 10 people died VIDEO According to the latest information, 409 people are positive for coronavirus, and 10 have died. Source: B92 Friday, July 24, 2020 | 16:35 Tweet Share Foto: B92

In the last 24 hours, 10.634 people were tested throughout Serbia.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 167 patients on respirators, a drop in that number compared to yesterday.



The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 518.



Zoran Gojkovic stated that there were 167 patients on respirators, and to date, a total of 601.984 people have been tested.