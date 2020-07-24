Society "More people died in Serbia in 2019 compared to 2020, without coronavirus epidemic" Total mortality in 2020 in Serbia is 1.5 percent lower than the total mortality in 2019, when there was no epidemic of the coronavirus, Prime Minister claims Source: Tanjug Friday, July 24, 2020 | 11:43 Tweet Share TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/ nr

Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, stated that the mortality rate caused by COVID-19 in Serbia is lower than in most countries in the world.



She said on TV Pink that, for example, in France, at the peak of the epidemic, the total mortality compared to 2019 was as much as 60 percent higher than usual.



Brnabic says that in addition to that we are still exposed to "mad" blows to Serbia's fight against the coronavirus epidemic.



"We did our best, we achieved results that we can be proud of, you make us talk about individual cases. Every single human tragedy is terrible, every lost human life hurts, but we gave our best," Brnabic concluded.