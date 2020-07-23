Society In Serbia, 412 newly infected with the coronavirus, nine people died In the last 24 hours, another 412 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Serbia. Nine people died. Source: B92 Thursday, July 23, 2020 | 17:02 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Sergio Flores/ stringer

In total, 591.350 people have been tested since the beginning of the epidemic, and 22.443 cases of infection have been confirmed.



In the last 24 hours, 11.079 people were tested.



In Serbia, 508 people died as a result of coronavirus infection. The portal covid19.rs states that death rate in Serbia reached 2.26 percent.



4.649 were hospitalized, while 185 of them are currently on respirators.