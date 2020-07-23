Society Vucic: I have two important things to say to the citizens of Serbia Today, we will have an even larger number of newly infected with the coronavirus, said the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, who is visiting Banja Luka. Source: B92 Thursday, July 23, 2020 | 12:47 Tweet Share Tanjug, Andrija Vukelić

Belgrade and Novi Sad, he says, are hotbeds created as a result of the protest. We knew and expected that, Vucic said.



I hope that we will overcome this worst period before the end of this week. "I also expect to finish that delay in finding out the test results by Saturday. We are testing the most, nine times more than others in the region. And we will test more," President of Serbia said, adding that the results are expected to arrive in 24 hours.



"We will do our job, and the rest is up to the people and their responsibilities," Vucic said, adding that he has two important news for the citizens of Serbia.



The first, as he says, is that Serbia is in negotiations with a country that is developing a vaccine against coronavirus, and that he hopes that we will get that vaccine before the end of this year.



The other thing, as he says, he wanted to tell the citizens of Serbia is that nowhere in the world is the situation easy, but that it is easier in Serbia than anywhere else in Europe. "People should spend money freely because they will get pensions and salaries regularly," he said.