Society The first wave, the third peak, the second wave and so on until 2022? New peak of the first wave, the tail of the epidemic, climax of the curve, the top of the iceberg... Where are we now after five months of fighting coronavirus? Source: Blic Thursday, July 23, 2020 | 11:07

Nobody knows the exact answer to that question, and the only obvious thing is that the end is not yet in sight, no matter what we call the current epidemiological situation.



As we listen to daily epidemiological reports on a daily basis, there are more and more debates regarding which wave of the coronavirus swept over us, and opinions are different both among the people and among the profession.



"This is still the first wave, the first peak happened around Easter, after that the decline started, the second peak occurred as a consequence of the relaxation of measures and too much relaxation. We warned that the virus was there, that it could flare up again, that tails of the epidemic could be dangerous, but the people thought that everything was over"," Blic" reiterates the words of Professor Dr Branislav Tiodorovic from a few days ago.



His colleague Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic says that it is unnecessary to talk about waves because the virus is constantly present



"The expectation of the second, third, fifth wave is unnecessary. The virus is here, it has never stopped circulating. We should think about preventing its further spread every minute, every second," she said at the end of last month.



Also, there is more and more talk about the second wave, which is expected in the fall.



"It's hard to say what the scenario is for the second wave. It could be big again, similar to the first. I expect a different model, more waves. While there is a pandemic, we are exposed to the risk of a new transmission. We can't afford to solve it by keeping the borders closed, but there is always a risk that the virus will enter even if we take measures, but we can prevent it from spreading", immunologist Srdja Jankovic told TV Prva earlier, adding that he expects us to have been on constant alert, preventing the virus to enter and spread further.

And so on until...

According to some latest forecasts, we will fight coronavirus at least until 2022 or longer, "Blic" states.



"I think COVID-19 is likely to survive longer with us, like the flu virus, for example. But it's hard to make predictions because we don't yet understand enough about how this virus mutates. What's key at the population level to defend against the coronavirus is to acquire the immunity of the herd, assuming that the individuals have immunity after becoming infected, which is something that is still controversial, as well as research in the scientific community", Nemanja Despot Marjanovic, a Serbian scientist from the Broad Institute in Boston said, in his role of a partner of the prestigious American Harvard University and MIT.