Society Vucic: Something strange is happening in the region; New government by end of August Aleksandar Vucic said that the pressure on hospitals in Serbia regarding the coronavirus was not as horrible as it was a few days ago, that Belgrade will endure Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, July 22, 2020 | 20:20 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

He said that more people were discharged from hospitals today than were admitted, and that it meant that the health system could withstand the pressure due to COVID-19.



"It is normal for people to be worried and take care of their families, their future and the future of their children, that is a natural reaction, but let's look at the facts, instead of reacting emotionally," Vucic said.



He added that today, Serbia has become the fifth or fourth country in Europe in terms of the number of tested, and that we have overtaken Germany in that respect in proportion to the number of inhabitants.



"We have overtaken Germany, we are testing more than Germany per 100.000 inhabitants. Only Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and another country are ahead of us," Vucic told RTS.



He explains that Serbia has made a different decision compared to others in the region, Croatia, Bulgaria, because it wants to identify the disease and take care of people's health and lives, disregarding politics and preferences of the population.



"We made a different decision opposed to others, to identify the disease, not to fight for the favor of the population. When you test a lot, of course you will find more sick, and you will have more dead, because when you don't test them for the coronavirus, you don't know which disease they died of", he said.



As he stated, we want to protect people through huge testing.



"We are going for maximum testing, on the edge of our health system. It costs us up to 100 euros per PCR test," he said.



He announced that he would try to go for more tests, exceeding 12.000 per day.



He also announced that in the next seven days, the construction of two COVID hospitals will begin, in Belgrade and Krusevac, a total of 1.500 beds for the most severe cases.



"We will be ready for autumn and winter," Vucic underlined.



"I expect that the number on respirators can go up to 250, and then we'll start to significantly reduce the number of people on respirators," he said.



He said that we have 958 respirators in the warehouse, 72 will arrive in the next 48 hours, and we will receive an additional donation from Germany.



"We will have those hospitals by December 1, and we will be prepared even if we do not receive the vaccine by December 1. We must be ready to protect people," Vucic said.



He also pointed out that more has been invested in health care in the last few years than in the last 75.



"Both in Belgrade and in Krusevac, everything will be with oxygen, so that we can take care of the 1.500 worst patients. We will be ready for autumn and winter," Vucic said.



"We will try to be among the first 20 countries to receive the vaccine," Vucic announced, adding that the state can pay for it.



He said that he wanted to stop meaningless attacks and stories about what the Crisis Staff was doing.



"Do you know anyone better than Kon, Pelemis, Jankovic, Stevanovic, Kisic Tepavcevic," Vucic asked.



"Dr Goran Stevanovic has not been out of the hospital since March 6. He is not coming out of his medical suit, he is fighting for people's lives. Do you know what the pressure is on him," said Vucic.



As he said, the politicians destroyed the "applause for the doctors".



"We have established that Vucic is the worst in the world, but, come on, leave these people alone," Vucic said.



He pointed out that Predrag Kon and others were exposed to great pressure at press conferences, where some were not interested in real data, but only in attacks on them, with the aim of destroying their reputation.



"You will not be able to smear the reputation of the best, to make them look the worst. The result on the scoreboard is what counts," he underlined.

"They want the same, they want an independent Kosovo"

He said that Serbs would like the most if someone else could fight for Kacanik on our behalf, because we are "ready to fight for cafes, one percent of the population wants to fight for Kacanik."



"We are not opposing the Albanians there, it is completely the same whether we are talking to them or the representatives of the EU or America. They want the same thing, they want an independent Kosovo," he said, adding that they want to reduce our "room for maneuver".



"Everyone around Kosovo and Metohija wants Serbia to recognize Kosovo's independence. If we don't go to the talks, we will be denounced. At some point, we will be pressured to do it. I am a political veteran and I know what consequences I will face with, but I will protect the country, not myself," he said.



"They will create a single local government against Serbs in Bujanovac, and in my country, Albanian representatives asked us to integrate them into state bodies," Vucic states.



He adds that he was happy about that, but that they then went to Albania, where they were told to form a government without 42% of Serbs, and to expel the SNS.



"Disperse Serbs at the local level, asking on the other hand for one percent participation in Belgrade at the central level. That theory is a little strange," Vucic points out



He said that he would not allow it, and he is not interested, as he says, in protesting.



"I am interested in the will of the people, not the will of force and thugs. I will not flatter anyone," he underlined.



Vucic said only that those at the time when Kosovo declared independence did not say what should be done, at the time when the International Court of Justice made such a decision, at the time when Ranko Panic was killed.



The Russian portal Sputnik reported that the authorities in Pristina have been negotiating for months with the German intelligence services on the procurement of cannons and anti-tank missile systems for the so-called Kosovo army, with the approval of Chancellor Angela Merkel.



Vucic said tonight that he asked the Military Intelligence Agency for information as soon as he saw the news on Sputnik.



Vucic said that he did not think that Albanians in Kosovo and Metohija would get "leopard" tanks, but that he did not rule out the possibility of getting weapons for the destruction of anti-tank vehicles.



"We procured Belgian rifles, we make our modular rifle. That is why I want to tell our people in the weapon industry to get serious, they will get new help from the state. Something strange is happening, everyone is arming themselves throughout the region," he said.



Vucic said that there was a huge problem with the training and additional armament of the so-called Kosovo army, but he said that Serbia would be protected.

New government by the end of August

Vucic told RTS that the provincial parliament will be formed by August 1, and the republic parliament by August 3 or 4.



"The Government should be constituted at the end of August, that's how I expect it to be," Vucic said.



Stating that he is working on forming a government with associates and friends, he told the citizens not to believe what they read in the media about the alleged composition of the new government, because "it's all fabrications."



"The SPS will have two ministers, three ministers... These will be these or those ministers, some are recommended, so they modestly say that they do not expect that, but that they are available if needed... Everything is a lie", Vucic said.



As he said, according to the information he got from Ana Brnabic, three quarters of the ministers are on vacation or they act as if they are on vacation.