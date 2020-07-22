Society 1

426 people in Serbia tested positive for coronavirus, and eight died

In the last 24 hours, 426 newly infected confirmed. Eight people died.

Source: B92
Ilustracija: Getty images/ pool
Ilustracija: Getty images/ pool

The highest number of people tested so far - 11.521, out of which 426 are positive, Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar said at the conference of the Crisis Staff.

There were 205 people on the respirator, and a total of 580.271 were tested.

4.619 people were hospitalized.

So far, a total of 499 people have died in Serbia, and the mortality rate is 2.26 percent.

