Society 426 people in Serbia tested positive for coronavirus, and eight died In the last 24 hours, 426 newly infected confirmed. Eight people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 | 15:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ pool

The highest number of people tested so far - 11.521, out of which 426 are positive, Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar said at the conference of the Crisis Staff.



There were 205 people on the respirator, and a total of 580.271 were tested.



4.619 people were hospitalized.



So far, a total of 499 people have died in Serbia, and the mortality rate is 2.26 percent.