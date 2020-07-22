Society Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic: It's fine... Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic, Goran Stevanovic, stated that the number of examinations and admissions of patients is at the same level as before Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 22, 2020 | 13:30 Tweet Share Tanjug, Andrija Vukelić

However, according to him, it is worrying that five to six percent of hospitalized patients have a severe clinical picture and immediately after admission require mechanical ventilation or other oxygen supports.



"This shows that the situation is not yet stable and that the clinical picture is still difficult, and that we must continue to be ready with intensive care facilities for all possible surprises," Stevanovic said after a meeting between the health minister and COVID hospital directors.



He points out that it is good that the number of examinations and admissions to the hospital is no longer growing, but is at the same level as in previous days, and added that last night about 65 patients were examined in the admission triage clinic KCS.



He says that the number is somewhat lower than in previous days, but that the number of examinations from the other admission triage clinic in Belgrade last night was at the same level as the previous evenings.



"It is good that we have a situation where the number of patients we can release is balanced with the number of patients we receive for treatment, so for now the capacities are sufficient," Stevanovic said.