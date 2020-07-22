Society Kon: We're going back to where we were in three and a half weeks The epidemiological situation in Belgrade is improving, which is clearly evidenced by the data from the COVID clinic, epidemiologist Predrag Kon said today. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 22, 2020 | 12:52 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

Kon emphasized that before July 13, there were up to 900 people suspected of COVID-19 in Belgrade every day, and that then that number began to decrease.



"On July 18 and 19, the number of suspects was below 600. This is a sign that the measures are yielding results and that an increasing number of people are getting used to wearing masks indoors, on public transport. People now respect physical distance," Kon told Pink, adding that relaxation of measures must not be repeated. According to him, it is easiest for young people to give up a prescribed discipline.



"I am sure that it will not happen again now and that in three and a half weeks we will return to the state we were in before the intensification of the infection. Of course, we will have to follow all the recommended measures even then," Kon said.



For him, there is no doubt that the places of super-transmission of the virus in June were primarily at graduation celebrations, graduation anniversaries, nightclubs, childbirth celebrations...



"Wherever there is singing and people hugging and playing, the virus is easily transmitted. Of course, it was risky to stay in stadiums during matches or at some pre-election rallies... That is our lesson for the future," Kon said.



As he says, it is already necessary to think about vaccinating the population when the time comes.



"We don't have the vaccine yet, but the state must properly prepare for the moment when vaccination will become a reality. We need to analyze whether children should be vaccinated at all because they practically rarely get COVID-19... We have a situation where middle-aged people have different forms of the virus, as well as high mortality in the oldest population... All this should be put on the table and shaped into the recommended vaccination", Kon said.



He added that he respects the petition of 350 doctors requesting the change of the Crisis Staff.



"Colleagues do not have enough information, but I always respect the opinions of my colleagues. Everyone is welcome to help us.... I was appointed to the Crisis Staff by the conclusion of the Government and only the Government can dismiss me," Kon said.



In better treatment of patients who found themselves on a respirator, Kon emphasizes the use of dexamethasone.



"It is a fact that respirators save lives in a certain percentage. I believe that the results will be better," Kon said.



He pointed out that the Crisis Staff numbers 40 people.



"Of that number, only 10 of us are from the medical profession. People must know that there is a dictate of the economy and that we simply had to provide for the easing of measures, because otherwise, we as a society would be in trouble due to the economic stagnation," Kon said.