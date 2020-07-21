Society 352 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia, nine died, 10.310 people tested According to the latest data, 352 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia, and nine people have died as a result of COVID-19 infection Source: B92 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 | 15:22 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Mario Tama / Staff

According to the latest data, another 352 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia, and nine people have died as a result of COVID-19 infection, while record number were tested: 10.310.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, there are 198 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia, "Blic" reported, which is the biggest number of patients on respirators since the start of the epidemic in Serbia.



A total of 21.605 cases of infection have been confirmed.



A total of 568.758 people have been tested in Serbia so far, and 4.722 have been hospitalized.



A total of 491 people have died as a result of coronavirus infection so far.