Society Belgrade: The number of people who come to the ambulance is not decreasing Director of Palilula Health Center, Dr Aleksandar Stojanovic, stated that the number of citizens with symptoms of coronavirus hasn't reduced yet. Source: RTS, Tanjug Tuesday, July 21, 2020 | 13:02

"By analyzing data at the Health Center in Palilula, by analyzing data of all health centers in Belgrade, Belgrade is still the biggest hotspot, we have a slight leap in numbers," Stojanovic told RTS.



He appealed to all citizens not to wait and to report to the COVID clinic on the same day when they get a fever, not to wait a few days, as well as not to treat people who have symptoms alone at home.



"With acting responsibly, I hope that in a few days we can have fewer patients," Stojanovic pointed out and added that it was necessary to wear masks indoors, avoid gatherings, and keep a distance.