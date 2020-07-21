Society Three scenarios for September 1st, the third option gives parents "a headache" The epidemiological situation in our country is still tough, we are about to announce the second wave in the fall, but there's a start of the new school year. Source: Blic Tuesday, July 21, 2020 | 11:23 Tweet Share Sean Gallup/Getty images/Ilustracija

Apparently, as "Blic" writes, going to school will be unsafe. How everything will look like from September 1, when teachers and students should return to schools, has not been specified yet. There are currently three envisaged scenarios.



As "Blic" writes, one of the possibilities is to return to the standard version of teaching, that is, for students to go to school as before. But, in order for that scenario to be applied, it is necessary for the number of infected people to drop drastically and for the epidemiological situation to be safe. There is also an option for students to wear masks if they go to school.



The second scenario is, as "Blic" states, "to work partly in the classroom, partly from home". According to some announcements, there is a possibility for students to change their work environment for two weeks. More precisely, to follow classes from home for two weeks, and then go to school for the next two weeks, do exercises and consult with teachers about everything they need for more successful work. Also, if they are on a work assignment at the school, all epidemiological measures will be respected, there will be a significantly smaller number of students in the classrooms, and there will be one pupil in the bench because everyone has to sit alone in order to keep the distance.

The third scenario is the one that gives parents "a headache"

The third option is called "extraordinary scenario". This means that if we welcome autumn with another wave of coronavirus and if the epidemic does not subside, there is nothing left but to hold classes online, as was the case at the end of last school year.



Teachers work hard during the summer. Classes have been filmed and everything will be ready if it is necessary to learn from home again. However, what can be a problem is how the testing and evaluation will be done.



This is also the safest option if there is still a large circulation of the virus, but on the other hand, parents get a headache from this scenario, "Blic" points out.