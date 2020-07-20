Society 359 newly infected, 10 people died In the last 24 hours, 8.349 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 359 of them were positive, while, unfortunately, 10 people died. Source: B92 Monday, July 20, 2020 | 17:07 Tweet Share Foto: depositphotos/prostooleh

According to the latest information from "Batut" Institute and the Ministry of Health, there are 190 patients on respirators, Novosti reports.



As Dr Goran Stevanovic, the first man of the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Belgrade, pointed out, almost a third of the examined patients have requested hospitalization in recent days.



On the other hand, the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar, confirmed that there is enough space in Belgrade for new patients, and even that patients from Sabac are being sent to the capital.



The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Serbia is 21.253, while 6.623 cases are active, out of which 4.772 are hospitalized.



When it comes to the age groups of the deceased, the highest number of deaths is among citizens between the ages of 60 and 69 - 28.67 percent, and then between 70 and 79 - 27.96 percent. High mortality is also among persons over 80 years of age - 18.64, but also among persons aged 50 to 59 years and it amounts to 14.3 percent.



When it comes to younger citizens of Serbia, the highest mortality is among people between the ages of 40 and 49, amounting to 8.60 percent. For persons aged 30 to 39 it is 1.08, while for those aged 20 to 29, it is 0.72 percent.