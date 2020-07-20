Society Vesic explained why Belgrade smells bad Vesic stated that unpleasant odors are felt in Belgrade due to the spillage of sewage into the Sava and the Danube, and the manure on the fields around Belgrade Source: Tanjug Monday, July 20, 2020 | 11:04 Tweet Share Ilustracija/Foto: depositphoto/Krakenimages.com

The Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesic, hosted on Happy TV, said that there are 100 direct sewage outflows in Belgrade, from which 60.000 Olympic pools of faeces are poured into rivers annually.



"There is no city that destroys its rivers in that way. When the water level of rivers falls, you can smell those faeces. When I joined the city management in 2014, I did not see any project on the construction of water treatment plants, and there was so much talk about it," Vesic said.



He announced that the construction of a wastewater treatment plant will soon begin in Veliko selo, in which 285 million euros will be invested in the first phase, and 400 to 500 million euros in the second, and which will cover 80 sewage discharges, or 80 percent.



According to him, in order to completely solve the problem, it is necessary to have five factories for wastewater treatment, and except in Veliko selo, the construction of factories in Batajnica, Ostruznica, Obrenovac and Grocka is planned.



"The city of Belgrade will invest almost a billion euros for all this. Thank God that we have a president who wants to solve the problem of wastewater and we pour two thirds of the sewage into the rivers. It is a crime against nature," Vesic concluded.